The iconic movie Anthony Bourdain called “one of the best”









Among the most celebrated culinary figures of his generation, Anthony Bourdain made invaluable contributions to popular culture that won the hearts of fans all over the world. Known for his brilliant documentaries about the infinitely varied cuisines in different countries, Bourdain’s passion for food and travel inspired countless people. In addition to being a documentarian, the late celebrity chef was also a huge admirer of the cinematic medium.

During a conversation with Criterion, Bourdain was asked to talk about the cinematic masterpieces that impacted his life the most. Demonstrating his knowledge and eclectic tastes, he cited Peter Yates’ The Friends of Eddie Coyle as his top pick before moving on to other acclaimed gems. Bourdain’s list also shows his love for French cinema since it includes the work of well-known French auteurs like Georges Franju and Jean-Pierre Melville.

Bourdain singled out Wong Kar-wai’s fantastic Chungking Express as one of his favourites, claiming that he loved getting lost in the Hong Kong director’s creations. He said: “I could watch the work of Wong Kar-wai (and the brilliant cinematographer Christopher Doyle) all day long. I don’t have to understand what’s going on… I don’t care. Beautiful people, photographed beautifully. His films are the best, most romantic out there.”

Bourdain’s list also includes several American classics, one of which he considered to be among “the best films ever made”. Titled Sullivan’s Travels, the 1941 comedy directed by Preston Sturges is often cited as one of the greatest cinematic achievements of the 20th century. A sharp critique aimed at the inadequacy of Hollywood as a competent political apparatus, Sullivan’s Travels is a fascinating satire that still retains its power.

Elaborating on Sturges’ genius, Bourdain declared that Sullivan’s Travels perfectly represents the magic of the cinematic medium and its ability to reflect sociopolitical truths. It also happens to contain one of Bourdain’s favourite scenes: “It’s simply one of the best films ever made — and it perfectly conveys everything you need to know about film. The scene of the convicts watching cartoons is a timeless, classic, and life-enriching moment.”

Sullivan’s Travels follows the misadventures of a Hollywood director who wants to make a tragedy about the sections of society that do not have a voice. However, his journey takes him to the depth of despair until he realises that comedy is the real art form for the masses. The aforementioned scene is the film’s apotheosis when the director finds himself in prison and watches cartoons with them during a special screening, unable to control his laughter. It’s one that lingers in your mind for a long time.

Watch the trailer below.