Mount Kimbie has announced a double album featuring Slowthai and James Blake









Following their critically praised 2017 album Love What Survives, electronic duo Mount Kimbie are set to release their fourth studio album MK 3.5: Die Cuts|City Planning on November 4th via Warp.

The double album is comprised of two solo albums from both members, Kai Campos and Dom Maker. On their previous album, the duo collaborated with the likes of King Krule, Micachu, and James Blake. Now, the latter will rejoin Mount Kimbie for the track ‘Somehow She’s Still Here’, which appears on Die Cuts.

Die Cuts is the first half of the double album and contains lots of collaborations with the likes of Keiyaa, Kučka and Choker. Earlier this month, Mount Kimbie dropped two double A-side singles in anticipation for the album, ‘In Your Eyes’ (featuring both Slowthai and Danny Brown) ‘A Deities Encore’ (featuring Liv.e) from Die Cuts, and ‘Q’/ ‘Quartz’ from City Planning.

This isn’t the first time that Slowthai has worked with Mount Kimbie. In 2020 they collaborated on a track called ‘Feel Away’, also involving James Blake, which appeared on the album TYRON. Furthermore, Maker also produced Slowthai’s single ‘BB (BODYBAG)’ as well as receiving numerous writing and production credits on TYRON.

Mount Kimbie have just released three more tracks: ‘F1 Racer’ (featuring Kučka), ‘Locked In’ (featuring Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu) and ‘Zone 1 (24 Hours)’, which give us an exciting taste of what’s to come on the rest of the double album.

Listen to the new tracks below.

Die Cuts tracklisting:

DVD [ft. Choker]

In Your Eyes [ft. Slowthai and Danny Brown]

F1 Racer [ft. Kučka]

Heat On, Lips On

End of the Road [ft. Reggie]

Somehow She’s Still Here [ft. James Blake]

Kissing [ft. Slowthai]

Say That [ft. Nomi]

Need U Tonight

If and When [ft. Wiki]

Tender Hearts Meet the Sky [ft. Keiyaa]

A Deities Encore [ft. Liv.e]

City Planning tracklisting:

Q

Quartz

Transit Map (Flattened)

Satellite 7

Satellite 9

Satellite 6 (Corrupted)

Zone 3 (City Limits)

Zone 2 (Last Connection)

Zone 1 (24 Hours)

Industry

Human Voices