Mount Eerie shares enrapturing new track, ‘Huge Fire’









Mount Eerie - 'Huge Fire'

Phil Elverum, the mastermind behind Mount Eerie, has released an absorbing new track called ‘Huge Fire’, marking the project’s first new music since 2019.

The slow-burning track kicks off with ethereal, disjointed guitar, which runs alongside effects-ridden drums and Elevrum’s brooding vocals revealing emotional scars. “Nothing but me and all this shattered wood I’ve been pulling,” he sings through the cascade of instrumentation. “Into a heap of flames and smoke, this is my life/ And by now I’ve lived long enough to know/ That nothing’s stronger than the blow.”

‘Huge Fire’ appears on COLORS, a 20th-anniversary compilation from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records featuring current artists on the label, alumni, and “tour friends.” Elverum’s song appears at the end of the record. According to the liner notes on the record, Elverum wrote and produced his contribution last month.

The track list includes many artists from the Pacific Northwest or Japan, including Lou Barlow, Tori Kudo, Mirah, Jason Lytle, Spencer Krug, Julie Doiron, Hisako Tabuchi, Quasi, Little Wings, Karl Blau, Calvin Johnson’s Selector Dub Narcotic, Nikaido Kazumi, Versus, +/-, Tara Jane O’Neil, Tim Kinsella, Nicholas Krgovich, and more.

In April last year, 7e.p. began releasing songs from the album on a weekly basis; the arrival of Elverum’s fitting closer now sees the project come to a satisfying conclusion.

The contribution marks Elverum’s first new material since he dug up Microphones for 2020’s Microphones in 2020. Earlier this year, he also released the Microphones vinyl box set Completely Everything, 1996–2021.

His most recent record under the Mount Eerie moniker was Lost Wisdom Pt. 2, a 2019 collaborative LP alongside Julie Doiron. The pair performed material from the album during an NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” the following year.

Listen to ‘Huge Fire’ from the newly complete compilation, COLORS, below.