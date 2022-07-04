The most "extraordinary live act" Kate Bush has ever seen









Kate Bush has been in the music industry since she was thrust into the limelight as a teenager and became a superstar overnight courtesy of her timeless debut single, ‘Wuthering Heights’. The starry-eyed singer has witnessed some incredible sights throughout that time, and there’s one artist who takes the crown for being the most “extraordinary live act” she’s ever seen.

Her phenomenal career has taken Bush to unexpected places and allowed her to work with an array of gifted talents. Nobody impressed her as much as Prince, who the English singer first collaborated with in 1991 on the track, ‘Why Should I Love You’, and the pair later rekindled their working relationship on ‘My Computer’.

Considering their contrasting styles, Bush operating as an ethereal siren while Prince glided across the genre spectrum with consummate coolness, it was more than an unlikely collaboration. Admittedly, within the songs, they didn’t push each other to the maximum of their potential on the throwaway tracks, but working up-close and personal with Prince was an experience that Bush still holds close to her heart.

Prince had a gift like no other, and understandably, it was inspiring for Bush to get a peek behind the curtain to witness a magician at work. While it could have shattered the illusion of ‘The Purple One’, it had the opposite effect on Bush and only made her admire him more.

Unfortunately, the two songs they made together are their only creations, and there aren’t any ‘lost tracks’. After Prince’s death, Bush opened up about their creative partnership and revealed she didn’t have more material with Prince hidden in the vaults.

Following his death, she wrote: “I am so sad and shocked to hear the tragic news about Prince. He was the most incredibly talented artist. A man in complete control of his work from writer and musician to producer and director.”

She continued: “He was such an inspiration. Playful and mind-blowingly gifted. He was the most inventive and extraordinary live act I’ve seen. The world has lost someone truly magical. Goodnight dear Prince.”

Later in 2016, Bush appeared on BBC 6 Music and opened up to Matt Everitt about her time with him. “He was adorable,” she said. “He was really playful and really sweet. What a talented man, what an artist. I think it’s a terrible loss that he should go at such a young age, its incredibly sad.”

She then hilariously noted the differences between their approach to the creative process and added: “He was so prolific, he used to make me laugh because whilst I was working on an album, he would have done two world tours, a couple of albums a film.”

Listen to the two tracks Bush and Prince concocted below.