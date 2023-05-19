Morrissey shares tribute to The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke









Morrissey has paid tribute to the late Andy Rourke, his former bandmate in The Smiths. Rourke’s death was announced on May 19th by Johnny Marr, who confirmed the bassist had died aged 59 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Marr solemnly wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

On Instagram, he penned a lengthier tribute on Instagram and said Rourke was “one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn’t like”. Marr also remarked his late friend will “be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him”. Meanwhile, The Smiths drummer Mike Joyce said Rourke was “not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met”.

Morrissey has now taken to his official website to share a post titled ‘Beam Of Light’, in homage to Rourke. He poignantly wrote: “Sometimes one of the most radical things you can do is to speak clearly,” the singer wrote. “When someone dies, out come the usual blandishments … as if their death is there to be used. I’m not prepared to do this with Andy.

“I just hope … wherever Andy has gone … that he’s OK. He will never die as long as his music is heard. He didn’t ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else. His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done.”

The former Smiths singer added: “He was also very, very funny and very happy, and post-Smiths, he kept a steady identity – never any manufactured moves. I suppose, at the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that.”