Morrissey accuses Capitol Records CEO of attempting to “wreck” his career









In a new post made on his website, Morrissey has claimed Capitol Records CEO Michelle Jubelirer is trying to “wreck” his career.

The fallout between the former Smiths singer and the record label began in 2022. Morrissey previously announced his new album Bonfire of Teenagers would be released the following year via Capitol, however, he later claimed to have “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records”.

Additionally, Morrissey released another statement which said: “He does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed Bonfire of Teenagers in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.”

Meanwhile, in a blog post released in June, he once again criticised Capitol Records for not releasing the album, stating: “It’s a clear display of how censorian the music industry has become. It is a new part of the music industry that does not work and that nobody likes. Music should be the primary democracy … There is no point banning Bonfire of Teenagers because somebody somewhere might be offended if they heard it. Why waste time on other people’s mental incapacities?”

Morrissey also pointed the blame at Jubelirer, who he insinuated was responsible for the album’s indefinite postponement. “The same creeping culture of censorship at Capitol Records has taken place with Bonfire Of Teenagers and the civic structure of Capitol now appears fascist,” he continued. “I still have hope in the music industry, but there are evidently several powerful faces within it that have no honest interest in music … and you follow them into the shadows at your peril.”

Now, in a new post, Morrissey has shared an image of the music executive and wrote: “Hi! I run Capitol Records and if I want to wreck Morrissey’s career no one can stop me. Bye, now!”

He also included a video from a Twitter user named Terence Stamp, which appears to show a plane flying over the headquarters of Capitol Records, displaying a message which reads: “Release Moz’s ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The post was captioned: “How do you get someone’s attention? You fly a plane over their building! Capitol Records please release Moz’s “Bonfire of Teenagers”! Day 3.”

Capitol Records are yet to respond to Morrissey’s claims.

See more @officialmoz How do you get someone’s attention? You fly a plane over their building! @capitolrecords please release Moz’s “Bonfire of Teenagers”! Day 3 pic.twitter.com/LQQCl3hzqL — Terrance Stamp (@TerranceStamp) October 14, 2023