Morgan Freeman names his five favourite books of all time









Morgan Freeman is undoubtedly among the most respected actors in the world. Revered for his performances in classic films such as Street Smart and relatively recent collaborations with directors like Christopher Nolan and David Fincher, Freeman’s work has inspired multiple generations of young artists.

Born in 1937, Freeman was involved in theatrical productions during his school years. However, he turned down the opportunity to study drama at university and chose to enter the Air Force instead. Eventually, he re-entered the world of acting and slowly established himself as one of the most talented figures in the industry.

During an interview with the New York Post, Freeman was asked to name some books that had a definitive impact on his life. The Bible was his first pick, revealing that Genesis was his favourite part of the religious book. The actor also included the classic Black Beauty as a significant work which broadened his imagination.

“It was the first book I read,” Freeman revealed. “I don’t recall if it was a librarian who [suggested it] or if I just stumbled on it, but the idea of reading a book – not a comic book – was part of it. This was in the ’40s, when all we had for entertainment was radio and the movies, so reading was a big deal”.

Freeman also considers Herman Melville’s seminal masterpiece Moby Dick among his all-time favourite books. He claimed that the book sparked his obsession with the nautical world. While talking about the work, Freeman commented: “This classic instilled an interest in sailing and began my lifelong love of the sea”.

Check out the full list below.

Morgan Freeman’s favourite books:

The Bible

Black Beauty – Anna Sewell

At Play in the Fields of the Lord – Peter Matthiessen

Moby Dick – Herman Melville

The Poisonwood Bible – Barbara Kingsolver

Alongside these esteemed classics, Freeman included Barbara Kingsolver’s 1998 best-selling book, The Poisonwood Bible. A fascinating allegory about religion and colonialism, it follows an American missionary family and their journey to a village in Congo.

After citing Kingsolver’s acclaimed work, Freeman pointed out that many female literary figures do not get due recognition. He said: “Some of the best writers are women writers – Barbara Kingsolver, Joyce Carol Oates. They just don’t get enough play”.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.