Morgan Freeman faces criticism for opening World Cup ceremony









The FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, kicked off yesterday in Qatar. Due to the reports about human rights violations in Qatar, many football fans feel conflicted about this edition of the World Cup. That’s exactly why Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman is facing backlash from fans due to his participation in the opening ceremony.

Due to Freeman’s prior involvement in multiple political campaigns for human rights, fans were disappointed by the actor’s show of support for the World Cup. The actor narrated the opening segment in Doha last night, speaking about the positive impact of football.

Freeman said: “We gather here as one big tribe, and Earth is the tent we all live in. Football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations also brings together communities. We all have a story on football, and how it brought us together, and this land has a story of its very own.”

Contrary to Freeman’s speech, football has actually resulted in the death of migrant workers in Qatar who were routinely abused and exploited in the build-up to the World Cup. Naturally, Freeman’s role in the opening ceremony attracted the anger of social media users.

One Twitter user pointed out: “For a man who played Nelson Mandela – who knew better than anyone the impact & importance of isolation on a country & its success on the ground to change that nation’s policy – it is so disappointing to see #MorganFreeman take the money & support an oppressive regime.”

Check out the threads below.

For a man who played Nelson Mandela – who knew better than anyone the impact & importance of isolation on a country & its success on the ground to change that nation's policy – it is so disappointing to see #MorganFreeman take the money & support an oppressive regime😥 #Gutted — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman on his way back to the United States pic.twitter.com/jsZyfkQeni — Oscar (@MensahOscar) November 20, 2022