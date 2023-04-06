Moreish Idols release zesty new single ‘Chum’









Moreish Idols - 'Chum' 4

London band Moreish Idols have returned with their latest offering, ‘Chum’. Another compelling piece building on the recent flourishes of ‘Nocturnal Creatures’ and ‘Between These Ears’, the new song blends the group’s evident indie and krautrock influences with a twist of the contemporary proclivity for jazz. On paper, this might seem an all too familiar prospect, but Moreish Idols do something refreshing with the raw materials.

Carving out a space for themselves in a crowded area, vibrance is matched with creative panache on ‘Chum’, and it might just qualify them as the most exciting prospect on the ubiquitous Speedy Wunderground label.

First of all, the main riff is killer. It’s frenetic and direct, immersing you instantly, with flecks of a particular Atlanta band coming to the fore. After the song’s kaleidoscopic beginning, the guitar line and noisy textures give way to a verse that, despite being one of the band’s most straightforward, is one of their best. It’s a masterclass in using space to the benefit of the song.

The trills of the saxophone also counterbalance this apparent simplicity. As is commonly the case at the moment, brass instruments can feel greatly overdone and forced, but here, the sax is used more sparingly, giving it greater impact, locking in with the bends of the lead guitar. It works perfectly to create an off-kilter swell, an aspect the band have weaponised with their recent material. This combination is also vital in propelling the song to the brief freak-out before the final chorus and the curtain coming down on ‘Chum’.

Frontman Jude Lilley’s vocal performance is undeniably excellent, with the warm character of the reverb thickening his work and adding more impetus to the piece. His simple melody also acts as a middle ground between the relaxed verse rhythm and the various, almost jarring textures that emerge from the mix.

There’s a lot to like about Moreish Idols. Their forthcoming EP, Lock Eyes & Collide, arrives on April 28th. It’s one to be excited about.