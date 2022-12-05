Mophradat announces an evening of performance, film and music in Athens









Mophradat will be hosting an evening of choreography and performance, film and music at the BIOS Cultural Center in Athens on December 7th. + 1 will run from 7pm till late and feature performances, videos, talks and music by the likes of Dina Mimi, Karim Kattan, Makimakkuk, Mary Jirmanus Saba, Mohammad Shawky Hassan, Natasha Soobramanien, Nile Sunset Annex, Noor Abed, Noor Alsamarrai.

Founded in Brussels in 2004, Mophrodat provides a support structure for artists and arts organisations in the Arab World. This latest event will include some of the original projects produced for the Read The Room Festival presented at the Kaaitheater in Brussels earlier in 2022.

The evening will begin with Mary Jirmanus Saba’s audiovisual talk A Labor Theory of Artistic Value: On Motherhood and Artistic Genius, which sees the artist blend video projection, delivered text and solo performance to explore the “intersections between gendered reproductive labour” and the “reproductive labour of motherhood”.

At 8pm, Cairo-based contemporary art collective Nile Sunset Annex will be hosting a showing of their short film Double Dummy Defense. Starring members Taha Belal and Jenifer Evans, this 20-minute short shows the duo attempting to “assimilate, engage with the community, and learn French” after relocating to a countryside village in the south of France. Filmed in Super-8, the filmed performance will be shown for a second time at 10.30pm.

At 9pm, Palestinian multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker Noor Abed will be performing Mother: A Choreography of Readings, a staging of “four monologues and dialogues written by different writers, artists and filmmakers” exploring the theme of motherhood. Using sound and movement, Noor will offer interpretations of the texts with help from five performers, Theocharaki, Nathaniel Moore, Martha Pasakopoulou, Parvin Saljoughi and Eliza Soroga.

The music kicks off at 11pm with an hour-long set by the brilliant Makimakkuk, who will be playing a multi-genre hybrid set featuring Amapiano floor-fillers and a selection of her own tracks. BIOS can be found at Pireos 84, Athens 104 35, and tickets are available here.

(Credit: Press)