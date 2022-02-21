Moog unveils new docu-series about the history of electronic music









Legendary synth manufacturer Moog has unveiled a new docu-series focusing on some of the most pioneering names in electronic music. The new series, GIANTS, opens with an episode about Herb Deutsch, the electronic composer who helped invent the first-ever Moog modular synth system.

The first episode sees Herb Deutsch recount the earliest days of the Moog factory and explore the musical legacy of the instruments Deutsch and his partner, Bob Moog, invented all those years ago. A new episode of the series will be released every four to six weeks on Moog Music’s YouTube channel.

Announcing the episode, Moog said: “We are thrilled to release the first instalment of GIANTS, focusing on the legendary Herb Deutsch, in honour of his 90th birthday today! The composer, music educator, and friend and collaborator of Bob Moog journeys back in time to talk about some of music history’s most prolific moments and expand on ‘the perfect definition of what music is and can be: sound organised in time.”

The GIANTS series is intended to celebrate the relationship between Moog technology, its creator, and the artists who have utilised it, all while revealing hidden tales from the life of the synth company. Speaking about the series, Moog added: “This new documentary series, filmed and produced by Moog employee-owners, is about honouring and preserving the legacy of these artists and sharing their untold stories with the world.”

Moog continued, “The artists in this series have left an indelible impact on electronic music history and culture, and their contributions have pushed the art form and industry forward. “They are the ‘giants’ whose shoulders we stand on—the pioneers who propelled synthesisers and analogue instruments into the mainstream many years ago.”

As well as Herb Deutsch, the series is set to include conversations with early Moog adopter Bernie Krause, modular synthesiser icon Suzanne Ciani, and Daniel Millar of Mute Records. All of them will be discussing their “passions, inspirations, origin stories, and never-before-heard revelations. Through spoken interviews, original music, and archival footage, these artists share their perspectives around how electronic music has evolved and provide context for their place in that story”.