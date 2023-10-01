Monty Python’s letter to those who hated ‘Life of Brian’









There are so many legendary moments from Monty Python, the iconic British comedy group comprised of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, but right at the top of the pile for many is their 1979 comedy movie Life of Brian.

Directed by Jones, Life of Brian tells of Brian Cohen, a young Roman Jew who just so happens to have been born on the very same day as (and just next door to). In typical Python style, Brian Played by Chapman) is mistaken for the Messiah and suffers the kind of religious fame that he never quite asked for.

Naturally, given the subject matter of the film, when it was released, Life of Brian drew its fair share of controversy and criticism, particularly from religious groups, and it was banned in several countries, with some bans lasting for more than a decade. Still, the film was a success and is considered one of the greatest comedy movies ever made.

The Pythons were more than aware that they had upset some members of the public, though, what with its blasphemous and heretical nature. They also understood that many individuals had been offended by the film without having actually seen it; such is often the case with moral panic and herd-like religious groups.

In response to such people, the Pythons decided to send out a letter “correcting some misconceptions” about the film. As could be expected of the legendary comedy group, they took the criticism of their film and spun it on its head until it itself became a part of the joke. Read the letter in full at the bottom of this page.

While there’s certainly a tongue-in-cheek nature to the letter, there’s also a sincerity too. The Pythons definitely believed that their film was not made solely to provoke, nor to blaspheme. There are indeed important pieces of history and reflections on human nature within the film, and the comedy group felt that they were well within their right to release the movie in the format we came to know and love it by.

It’s also unfair for certain individuals to jump on the film’s back without having watched it and made up their own minds, choosing instead to follow the crowd. The irony of that is that is what Life of Brian suggests, that we are too likely to follow the beliefs of others rather than create our own values and meanings, and the letter sent out is a brilliant addition to the film’s lore.

Monty Python’s letter to Life of Brian critics:

“Dear [name],



Thank you for your letter regarding the film Monty Python’s Life of Brian. Whilst we understand your concern, we would like to correct some misconceptions you may have about the film which may be due to the fact that you have not had the chance to see it before forming your views. The film is set in Biblical times, but it is not about Jesus. It is a comedy, but we would like to think that it does have serious attitudes and certain things to say about human nature. It does not ridicule Christ, nor does it show Christ in any way that could offend anyone, nor is belief in God or Christ a subject dealt with in the film.



We are aware that certain organizations have been circulating misinformation on these points and are sorry that you have been misled. We hope you will go see the film yourself and come to your own conclusions about its virtues and defects. In any case, we hope you find it funny.



Best wishes,

Monty Python.”