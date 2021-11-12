'Monster’s Ball' actor Coronji Calhoun Sr has died aged 30









Well-known for his role in the 2001 film Monster’s Ball, co-starring Halle Berry, Coronji Calhoun Sr has passed away at the age of 30.

Confirmed by his mother, Theresa Bailey on a GoFundMe page set up to support the funeral costs, it was reported via People magazine that the actor died from congestive heart failure and lung problems.

In an update posted on the site on Wednesday, November 10th, Theresa Bailey wrote: “On behalf of the Calhoun and Bailey family, I would like to thank each and every individual who found it in their hearts to extend the much needed financial support to lay Coronji Sr. to rest”.

Continuing, the mother added, “We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief. While the financial burden has been lifted, we still mourn the loss of my son”.

As his only acting role, Calhoun was just 10-years-old when he starred alongside Halle Berry in Monster’s Ball, a film that would make a considerable impact on popular culture upon its release in 2001. Concluding her update on the fundraising page, Theresa Bailey added, “As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbour as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community”.

Both Halle Berry and the Monster’s Ball producer Lee Daniels have each contributed £3,394 to the GoFundMe page, with the grand total of the whole fund amounting to $11,177.

Winning Best Actress for her portrayal as Leticia Musgrove, a young woman who falls in love with the prison guard (Billy Bob Thornton) who executed her husband on death row, Monster’s Ball also starred Heath Ledger, Sean Combs and Mos Def.

Take a look at the trailer for Coronji Calhoun Sr first and final film, below.