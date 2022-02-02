Monica Vitti, legendary Italian actress, dies aged 90









Monica Vitti, the iconic Italian star, has passed away at the age of 90. Her death was confirmed by her husband Roberto Russo, with further details pouring in about the cause of death.

Born in Rome, Vitti was drawn to the world of acting ever since she was a teenager and appeared in many theatrical productions before receiving formal training at the National Academy of Dramatic Arts. She eventually managed to enter the film industry by securing uncredited parts in minor projects before graduating to the big leagues.

The films that actually solidified her status as an actress of considerable talent were her collaborations with another Italian icon – Michelangelo Antonioni. Cited by many as Antonioni’s muse, Vitti delivered fantastic performances in unforgettable masterpieces such as L’Avventura and Red Desert among many others.

Due to her stardom, Vitti was also able to branch out to international productions later on in films such as Modesty Blaise before collaborating with other masters such as Ettore Scola and Luis Buñuel. During the ’90s, Vitti also attempted to make her own directorial attempt through Scandalo Segreto which failed and pushed her towards television projects.

Vitti eventually decided to move away from the public eye and rarely made public appearances. It wasn’t until 2011 that the details about her condition were revealed to the world, with sources close to her confirming that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Her husband Roberto Russo said that he had been looking after her with the help of a caregiver.

It was Russo who reported this tragic loss, stating that the actress had passed away due to Alzheimer’s-related complications. Their friend Walter Veltroni took to Twitter to convey the message.