The moment David Bowie felt he had creatively "lost his way"









David Bowie’s career was full of jubilant highs, but life wasn’t always picturesque for ‘The Starman’. On multiple occasions, Bowie felt it was necessary to have a creative reset after finding himself lost in a hole, even if the decision seemed commercial suicide.

Following the seismic success of Let’s Dance, Bowie reasserted himself as a relevant popstar who remained in touch with the zeitgeist. His move into disco-pop was a masterstroke and awarded the singer with his most commercially successful album. For Bowie, the good times kept rolling with Tonight, another hit record, but he knew it was time to change his stripes again.

While Bowie could have been risk-averse and remained on the same road, playing it safe was never in his DNA. Bowie stayed loyal to his gut at all times, and the artist was forever adapting to the times. This attribute made him make ‘Let’s Dance’ in the first place and also why he called a halt to his disco era.

After growing bored with life as a solo artist, Bowie bravely decided to form Tin Machine in 1989. The decision to form the group band was inspired by sessions with guitarist Reeves Gabrels. The duo soon invited drummer Hunt Sales and bassist Tony Fox Sales, with Kevin Armstrong later completing the line-up.

For Bowie, the project was intended to see him return to his roots and go back to basics. Tin Machine acted democratically, which was an adjustment for Bowie, who was previously accustomed to his say being definitive. According to The Express, Gabriels commented: “Tin Machine had been a reset. [David Bowie] felt he had lost his way after Let’s Dance. He didn’t like where he was going and wanted to change it, so Tin Machine fell on that grenade.”

Following the commercial success of Let’s Dance, Bowie was acutely aware he was on the brink of losing sight of what made him great. His goal with Tin Machine wasn’t to score a hit record; Bowie wanted to solely regain his artistic love, which superseded anything else.

His former collaborator Mike Garson said: “He said to me at one session in the early ’90s that he needed to get back to his essence. ‘Let’s Dance’ was such a big hit, it threw him and he lost his centre. For an artist like David, that was very disturbing.”

Gabrels also spoke about how Tin Machine laid the foundations for the decade that followed for Bowie. He added: “Black Tie White Noise was an attempt to go overtly commercially right away. But after that we tried to forget about external pressures and just make music. In the ’90s, he enjoyed all the possibilities he wanted to explore having, through Tin Machine, built up more armour. He was more impervious to criticism. The ’90s were an adventure.”

Throughout his career, Bowie had an innate skill at making the right decision on cue. Although eyebrows were raised when he formed Tin Machine, it proved to be another act of genius which helped him break free from the shackles of Let’s Dance.