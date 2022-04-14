Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite to release his memoir in September









Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite has announced a memoir that will be released to the general public on September 1st via White Rabbit. Details are minimal at this time, but the musician is purportedly writing about his career in music, as well as his admiration guitar bands like Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine, and Jesus and Mary Chain. The book gets its title from a 2001 song ‘Take Me Somewhere Nice’, and also demonstrates a fondness for Nirvana and their stage acumen.

“I am immensely proud to be working with White Rabbit on my first book Spaceships Over Glasgow,” Braithwaite said in a statement. “The process of researching it and writing it has been challenging but one that I’ve really enjoyed. It’s incredibly exciting to be able to share it with the world.” Furthermore, he added that the work proved to be a meditation on “teenage idiocy, life in general, gigs and playing in Mogwai”.

Braithwaite is far from the only guitarist who has taken this as an opportunity to commit his thoughts to print. Dire Straits bassist John Illsley wrote a book about his time in the British rock group; Will Sergeant recalled the early days of Echo and The Bunnymen in his 2021 memoir; and Phil Collins recalled the prank George Harrison pulled on when the Beatle reissued All Things Must Pass in the early 2000s.

More interestingly, Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks has said he will not follow Collins’ example and write his biography, feeling that he values his privacy too much for that and that his songs are his way of expressing himself to the world at large. Paul McCartney released a book on his lyrics which stands as the closest thing the former Beatle has come to writing his autobiography.

Beatle author Mark Lewisohn says McCartney approached him with the view of writing his memoirs, but ultimately the project fell through. Lewisohn did work on The Anthology series, which featured the three surviving Beatles giving their accounts of the band’s triumphs and failures as honestly and as unvarnishedly as they were willing to be in 1995.

Stream Mogwai’s ‘Take Me Somewhere Nice’ below.