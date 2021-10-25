Mogwai win the 2021 Scottish Album Of The Year









The celebrated post-rock outfit Mogwai have won the 2021 Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY). The band claimed victory in the award for their tenth studio album, As The Love Continues, making it the first time the Glasgow band have won the award after being shortlisted a total of four times in the past. Their win saw them beat the likes of Biffy Clyro, Stanley Odd and The Snuts.

Stuart Braithwaite, Mogwai’s long-serving guitarist, accepted the trophy and £20,000 prize at Usher Hall in Edinburgh last night (October 23rd), dedicating the award to his band’s late booking agent Mike Griffiths, who passed away earlier in October.

“I really was not expecting this,” Braithwaite began. “I have not thought of anything to say other than thank you and I wish I’d got steaming,” Speaking to The Scotsman, Braithwaite reiterated his surprise: “This has been a really mental year for the band. Loads of things have happened that we didn’t think would happen and this is just another. This is nuts. I want to thank everyone who has bought the record, supported the record, played it on radio and all that stuff.”

Other artists nominated for the 2021 SAY Awards included AiiTee, Joesef, Lizzie Reid, Rachel Newton and The Ninth Wave. Edinburgh-based rap star Nova kicked off performances at last night’s ceremony, having won the award in 2020. Guests also saw performances from Hamish Hawk, Sacred Paws, Bemz and Alasdair Roberts.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh singer Lvra won a new Sound of Young Scotland Award, while Frightened Rabbit were crowned the winner of the new Modern Scottish Classic Award for their 2008 LP The Midnight Organ Fight. The win comes just three years after the death of frontman Scott Hutchison, who took his own life in 2018. Accepting the award, Grant Hutchison – Scott’s brother and bandmate said: “All of us can come at it from the same place that all of you can – this was and is Scott’s album.”

“These are his words and they should be shared by all of us. It’s amazing to have an album that’s 13 years old and still inspires artists today, because it still inspires me every day,” Hutchison concluded.