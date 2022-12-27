Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage four cancer









The drummer of the American indie rock band Modest Mouse, Jeremiah Green, has sadly been diagnosed with stage four cancer. Green is one of the members of the outfit that formed the group back in 1993 alongside singer Isaac Brock and bass player Eric Judy.

Green’s mother broke the news through a post on Facebook on Christmas Day. Carol Namatame urged Green’s fans to “please send healing vibes for my son […] who is battling stage 4 cancer. He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Marco Collins, a well-respected Seattle radio DJ, also noted Green’s tragic diagnosis on Facebook. He wrote: “Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer. Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!). Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!”

Green had played the drums on the early dates of the iconic band’s recent tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their second album, The Lonesome Crowded West. However, he had to depart the tour and did not manage to complete all the shows following his cancer diagnosis. Before that, Green had been nearly ever-present in the Modest Mouse lineup; the only album he had missed was Good News For People Who Love Bad News.

Discussing their forthcoming new material, Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock recently said: “I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon. As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, ‘Why does it take so long to put out records?’ Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but fuck it! I don’t want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I’m really happy with.”