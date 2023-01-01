Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died aged 45









Tragic news has hit the new year with Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green sadly passing away following a brief battle with cancer. The drummer helped to form the group in 1993 alongside Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy.

A statement on the band’s Instagram read: “Today we lost our dear friend

Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

The sad news came only a few days after word got out about Green’s unwelcomed diagnosis of stage four cancer. His prognosis had been hopeful, but sadly this did not pan out as promised.

Green may not have worked directly with Modest Mouse throughout their career, having taken a brief hiatus after suffering a nervous breakdown just as the band’s huge hit ‘Float On’ hit the airwaves and transformed the group into huge stars.

Talking about the moment to NME, Brock said of Green’s absence: “I felt like something bad came into me—not bad, but like a spirit…. I started acting really rebellious.… I was out for trouble. I was really anti-war and if [other people] weren’t down, I would just go nuts—weird revolutionary type stuff. I was like, ‘I’m gonna do something about this Afghanistan war! It’s bullshit!’”

Green rejoined the band in 2004 and remained a member until his untimely passing.