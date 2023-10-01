The modern sci-fi movie adored by Tom Hanks









Known for his diverse range of roles and exceptional performances, the beloved actor Tom Hanks has thrived in dramatic, comedic, and historical films, earning critical acclaim and a special place in the hearts of moviegoers. However, throughout his illustrious career, he’s not been particularly associated with the science fiction genre.

If we were to exclude The Circle, which you could argue is more of a tech-orientated conspiracy thriller, then Hanks has only appeared in three straight-up sci-fi. There was the slightly messy but nonetheless ambitious adaptation of David Mitchell’s Cloud Atlas, released in 2012, which featured Hanks portraying six different roles in different eras. Then, just under a decade later, came Finch, the post-apocalyptic road movie which had Hanks travelling alongside a robotic companion.

Most recently, Hanks gave a charming turn in Wes Anderson’s new movie Asteroid City. Boasting advanced, far-flung technology, including a laser gun and a bonafide alien (albeit played hilariously by Jeff Goldblum), the maverick auteur’s latest offering falls into the realm of the genre. Although considering the sheer vibrancy and distinctness of his style, it still feels more like a ‘Wes Anderson’ film rather than a sci-fi.

Considering all this, it came as something of an unexpected revelation when Hanks offered a modern sci-fi as one of his favourite recent movies. In a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, the actor was asked what his favourite film was – one that he himself hadn’t acted in. Hanks surprised fans when he shared his admiration for Looper, the sci-fi thriller directed by Rian Johnson.

Released in 2012, Looper is a small-scale sci-fi that seamlessly weaves elements of time travel, crime, and dystopian fiction into a gripping narrative – almost as if Quentin Tarantino approached the genre. The movie introduces audiences to a bleak future where time travel is strictly forbidden and controlled only by criminal organizations. The primary use of this technology? Assassinations. At the film’s core is Joe, portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a “Looper” tasked with eliminating targets sent back in time. However, when Joe’s next target turns out to be his older self, portrayed by Bruce Willis, things go downhill.

Johnson, the visionary director behind Looper, crafted a cinematic experience filled with intricate storytelling, clever plot twists, and compelling character development. The film has received critical acclaim and garnered a devoted following thanks to its exploration of the complexities of time travel and its profound impact on the characters’ lives. On the merit of this movie and his deft mastery of the genre, he was handed the mantle to direct Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

With Hanks’ endorsement of Looper and Johnson’s ascension to full-blown directing heavyweight, it’s hard not to imagine the possibility of a collaboration between the acclaimed actor and the visionary filmmaker. Considering Johnson’s blossoming Knives Out franchise, one could easily imagine Hanks lending his talents to another exhilarating whodunnit. Or, at the very least, we’d like to see Hanks give the sci-fi genre one last crack.