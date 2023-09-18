Model/Actriz share new single ‘Winnipesaukee’









Brooklyn post-punk weirdos Model/Actriz have released their newest song, ‘Winnipesaukee’.

A haunting and unnerving mix of darkness and doom, ‘Winnipesauckee’ is like if Tom Waits had overdosed on shoegaze and zoned out for a few hours. It’s a wholly unique sound, all the way down to its strange title phrase. Just when the atmosphere seems to get unbearable, the drums turn into explosive whacks against your eardrums.

That’s all to say that ‘Winnipesaukee’ is pretty great. Sure, if you’re not familiar with the combative sonic stylings of Model/Actriz, ‘Winnipesaukee’ won’t be an easy introduction. In fact, there are none of the dance rhythms or emo disco flourishes that help the band reach out beyond the experimental crowd.

“‘Winnipesaukee’ was among the collection of songs recorded for Dogsbody while working with Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets in 2021,” singer Cole Haden explains in a statement. “It’s a mainstay in our live shows, and we still see it as a relevant and poignant companion to the rest of Dogsbody.”

“I initially used the word ‘Winnipesaukee’ (as in the lake in New Hampshire) as a placeholder while writing the lyrics because I knew I needed a single, repeatable, five-syllable, proper noun as the chorus,” he adds.

“Although I’ve never been to this lake before, I couldn’t find another word that sounded more right to my ears than ‘Winnipesaukee’, so the place I’m describing in this song is not based in New Hampshire, but instead is a snowy place I was daydreaming about walking across alone,” Haden concluded.

Check out ‘Winnipesaukee’ down below.