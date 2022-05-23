A mobile game based on The Wombats on the way









Indie favourites The Wombats have announced that they are teaming up with Be-Games to create a hybrid-art form of music video game inspired in part by ‘This Car Drives All By Itself’. The track in question can be heard on The Wombats seminal album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, while the mobile game is said to have taken inspiration from the official music video.

Jam Allinson, the CEO and co-founder of developers Be-Hookd Digital, commented: “As we see gaming become bigger than the music and movie industries combined, accounting for over half of the entertainment market, the two worlds of music and video games are becoming irreversibly entwined. Be-Games are pioneering music video games to offer fans and artists the best of both worlds. A playable music video on the App Stores opens up an ever-growing mobile gaming space which boasted over 2.6 billion players last year.”

Be-Games are reportedly working on a selection of video game releases for artists throughout 2022. The Wombats are reportedly thrilled to have the chance to work on such a novel project. The Wombats were formed in Liverpool in 2003, with guitarist Matthew Murphy doubling as its lead singer. Murphy also writes the majority of the songs. Their fifth album, Fix Yourself, Not the World was released in January 2022. U2 mainstay Jacknife Lee is credited as one of the producers on the track.

In other Jacknife Lee related news, the producer recently teamed up with Microdisney frontman Cathal Coughlan to form Telifis (Irish for television). Public Image Ltd bassist Jah Wobble worked with the band on ‘Falun Gong Dancer’, an icy dance tune that celebrated an Ireland of days gone past.

As is clear from the piece, the vocals take their time to kick in, but when they do, Coughlan narrates a fable of lost memories in a sea of changing conversations. Embodying the icy atmosphere, the production focuses on the plodding, polished backdrop, culminating in a work that is cerebral in design, yet hummable in chorus. The song is one of a number of tracks heard on Teilifis a hAon, the duo’s first album.