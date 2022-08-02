Mo Ostin, famous Warner Bros Records chief, dies aged 95









Mo Ostin, the famous American executive who became an industry titan during his long tenure at Warner-Reprise Records, passed away at 95.

Born in New York, Ostin embarked on his career as a controller at Verve Records before he got his big break when Frank Sinatra hired him to work for Reprise Records in 1960. After Warner Bros acquired Reprise, Ostin moved to more influential executive positions and signed legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix and The Kinks.

CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and COO Tom Corson delivered a joint statement as a tribute to the pioneering career of Mo Ostin. They said: “Mo was one of the greatest record men of all time and a prime architect of the modern music business. For Mo, it was always first and foremost about helping artists realise their vision.”

They added: “One of the pivotal figures in the evolution of Warner Music Group, in the 1960s, Mo ushered Warner/Reprise Records into a golden era of revolutionary, culture-shifting artistry. Over his next three decades at the label, he remained a tireless champion of creative freedom, both for the talent he nurtured and the people who worked for him.”

Having worked with Neil Young, the Grateful Dead, Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell and many more, Ostin’s contributions to the music industry were noted when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Mo Ostin deeply inspired Tom as chairman of Warner Brothers Music division and was responsible for the creation of Wildflowers and the Traveling Wilburys, among many other seminal musical endeavors. God bless Mo. One of the truly good ones. Our thoughts are with his family today. pic.twitter.com/SaLYtYQWY3 — Tom Petty (@tompetty) August 1, 2022