MJ Lenderman shares new single ‘Knockin’









Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman has unveiled his latest single, ‘Knockin’, which is now available on all streaming platforms. The song will also be pressed onto 7″ vinyl, which is available to pre-order now.

Earlier this year, Lenderman released ‘Rudolph’, his first single for the new label. Now, he follows it with ‘Knockin’. Recorded at Drop of Sun Studios, the new single is a warm, warped guitar track which finds Lenderman contemplating love, loneliness, and knocking on heaven’s door.

The track was written while Lenderman was working on his third album, Boat Songs, last year and first released on a self-recorded EP in 2021. The newly released track is dubbed the single version.

Speaking on the single, Lenderman shared: “I was spending a lot of time watching John Daly videos and came across a rendition he does of Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’. Daly’s version includes an extra verse about golfing. My ‘Knockin’ became a staple of the MJ Lenderman & The Wind live set and it felt like a good idea to re-record it professionally.”

The track directly references Daly, as Lenderman sings, “We saw John Daly sing ‘Knockin on Heaven’s Door’, bird calls coming from the rafters at the hardware store”.

MJ Lenderman & The Wind also have a run of tour dates planned, embarking upon shows in California and Washington this August. Autumn will see them take to the stage at Woodsist Festival in New York and Burnpile Music and Beer Festival in North Carolina.

Listen to the new single from MJ Lenderman, ‘Knockin’, below.