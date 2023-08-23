Mitski releases two new songs ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’









American singer-songwriter Mitski has returned with two brand new songs, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’.

The tracks are her most recent previews of The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, Mitski’s seventh album and third in five years.

Continuing the ethereal style of the album’s first single, ‘Bug Like an Angel’, ‘Star’ is a slow-burning track that adds in sonic elements at an unhurried pace. The vast, unknowing emptiness of space is the setting for lost love, with the deepest and darkest star holding on to the last vestiges of emotion. It’s… kind of a bummer, but also gorgeous.

‘Heaven’, meanwhile, is as close to country music as Mitski has ever gotten. A delicate push and pull between hopeful optimism and stark realism puts ‘Heaven’ right within the best of Mitski’s work, even as she sometimes sounds as though she wants to be Angel Olsen. Then again, who doesn’t, right?

“The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people,” Mitski says about the themes of The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We. “I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I’ve created onto other people.”

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We is wearing its Nashville recording location on its sleeve. With a heavy heaping of lush strings and slide guitars filling out the arrangements, Mitski is leaning hard into the classic country capital and its signature sounds.

Check out the audio for ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’ down below. The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We is set for release on September 15th.