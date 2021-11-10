Mitski launches new album with latest single









Mitski looks set to follow up her widely acclaimed 2018 album Be the Cowboy with a new record titled Laurel Hell.

The release of her sixth LP was announced alongside a brand-new single, ‘The Only Heartbreaker’, which sees her return to the beautifully danceable indie-pop that soared on Be the Cowboy.

Almost four years seems like a lengthy lay-off for the US singer-songwriter, but, in truth, many of the tracks were written at the same time as her record in 2018, it is merely pandemic-induced delays and a focus to get them perfect that has taken up the time.

The time between the releases has clearly paid off. From the get-go, the song bristles with the sort of toe-tapping energy that can see you pop the song on in the kitchen and almost burn the house down. However, as ever, the elevating factor of her work that lifts it beyond a happy pop gem that you’ll soon forget resides in the fact that she seamlessly couples Footloose thrusting vibes with enough emotional introspection to allure you into a dive beneath the shining surface.

In a statement, Mitski described her latest single as being about a “person always messing up in the relationship, the designated Bad Guy who gets the blame. It could simply be about that, but I also wanted to depict something sadder beneath the surface, that maybe the reason you’re always the one making mistakes is because you’re the only one trying.”

The track follows the previously released single ‘Working for the Knife’ that brimmed with a synth atmosphere in a style befittingly reminiscent of the band The Knife.

Mitski has described the album as exploring the need to be able to be fallible within a relationship, stating: “I needed love songs about real relationships that are not power struggles to be won or lost. I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself. I make mistakes all the time. I don’t want to put on a front where I’m a role model, but I’m also not a bad person. I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that grey area.”

The album is set for release on February 4th via Dead Oceans.