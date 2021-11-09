Mitski announces new album 'Laurel Hell'









American indie rocker Mitski has announced a brand new album, Laurel Hell.

The long awaiting follow up to 2018’s genius Be the Cowboy, Laurel Hell will be the sixth album from the New York-based singer-songwriter. “I needed love songs about real relationships that are not power struggles to be won or lost,” Mitski explains in a press release regarding the writing of the new album.

Adding: “I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself. I make mistakes all the time. I don’t want to put on a front where I’m a role model, but I’m also not a bad person. I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that grey area.”

The album announcement also comes with the release of a brand new single entitled ‘The Only Heartbreaker’. The driving new wave track comes as a direct contrast to the previous single ‘Working for the Knife’, which was far more moody and atmospheric. ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ was co-written with Dan Wilson, the man behind Semisonic’s ‘Closing Time’ and Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’, so of course there’s going to be a killer melody and an unforgettable earworm involved.

It’s worth noting that ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ represents the first song in Mitski’s long discography to feature a co-writer. Does this mean that Mitski is going the full Adele route by pairing herself up with hotshot producers and songwriters to help bring this new album to life? Those details will surely emerge as we get closer to the album’s release date, but for now, let’s all just delight in the fact that a new Mitski album is on the horizon.

Check out the video for ‘The Only Heartbreaker’, plus the tracklisting for Laurel Hell, down below. Laurel Hell is set for a February 4 release.

Laurel Hell tracklisting:

‘Valentine, Texas’ ‘Working for the Knife’ ‘Stay Soft’ ‘Everyone’ ‘Heat Lightning’ ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ ‘Love Me More’ ‘There’s Nothing Left For You’ ‘Should’ve Been Me’ ‘I Guess’ ‘That’s Our Lamp’