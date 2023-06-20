‘Mission: Impossible 7’ director admits to Edgar Wright’s influence









The seventh instalment in the vastly popular Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is set for release in July.

The movie stars Tom Cruise as the daredevil Ethan Hunt, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and more. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who was in charge of the previous two instalments in the franchise, the movie began filming in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed production until 2021.

McQuarrie has revealed that British filmmaker Edgar Wright gave him some crucial advice that changed the course of the film. Speaking to Total Film, the director recalled his encounter with the Shaun of the Dead director.

McQuarrie said: “Edgar came to one of the later screenings [of the film] and asked one simple question about a specific sound – kind of an audio cue – and I thought I’d addressed that note. It was so obvious to me. But it wasn’t obvious to Edgar.”

He continued: “And when I asked the audience, it wasn’t obvious to them either. Nobody thought to bring it up until Edgar did. And that changed the entire movie. It changed the entire movie for the better. You just need honesty and clarity and awareness.”

“No one person, Tom [Cruise] included, can really sit there, and look at the movie 24 hours a day, objectively. Tom and I will just look one another in the eye, and say, ‘do we want to change this? Or is this what we prefer?'”

Watch the trailer below.