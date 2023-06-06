Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges collaborate on new single ‘If You Were Mine’









Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges have joined forces on the new collaborative single ‘If You Were Mine’.

The track marks the first time the pair of Texas singer-songwriters have worked together. It has almost been two years since Bridges released his last album, Gold-Diggers Sound. However, he did team up with Khruangbin last year for the Texas Moon EP, the sequel to 2020’s Texas Sun collaboration with the Australian act.

Meanwhile, Lambert’s last release was 2022’s Palomino. Speaking of the new track with Bridges, she said in a statement: “I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist and I love his music. I wrote this song with Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure specifically with Leon in mind. Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course—the Frio River being one.”

She added: “When we finished this song, we sent it to Leon in hopes that he would want to collaborate and we were so glad that he said yes. I have really enjoyed getting to know him and I’m happy to have him as a new friend.”

In a review of Bridges’ last album Gold-Diggers Sound, Far Out wrote: “Gold-Diggers Sound is an experimental, forward-thinking album that finds Bridges in full-on departure mode. Whatever soul loyalties he might have held in the past are dispensed in favour of electronic buzz, pulsating drum machines, and dry funk.

“If Bridges didn’t pull it off with some great songs an absurd amount of confidence, there might have been room to complain about the change in style. However, there is no room to complain because Gold-Diggers Sound is too much fun, too well-constructed, too contemplative, and too ingenious to take issue with whether Bridges has changed. He has, and for the better.”

Listen to ‘If You Were Mine’ below.