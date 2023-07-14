Over a million people attended live music events in London in one week









Between 22 different concerts that took place in the capital city last week, London‘s live music scene amassed a combined crowd of over a million people.

A number of huge shows took place in London throughout the week. The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, played two sold-out shows at Hyde Park on Thursday, July 6th and Saturday, July 8th. Piano man Billy Joel and Americana darling Lana Del Rey also took to the BST Hyde Park stage last week, while Britpop legends Blur completed two nights at Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

Between the 65,000 capacity at Hyde Park’s BST festival and the 90,000 seats at Wembley, the combined attendance of the live music events across the week exceeded a million.

Via NME, The Music Venue Trust and City Hall suggested that the gigs “supercharged” the city’s economy, estimating £320million in ticket sales. The economy was also boosted by ticket-holders’ hotel stays, meals out, and transportation spending.

Beverley Whitrick, the Chief Operating Officer at Music Venue Trust, told NME, “Music is the glue that binds London together. It’s fantastic to see so many people celebrating the incredible culture of diverse music that is an essential part of our modern British identity.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, added, “Music inspires in a unique way, bringing together people like nothing else can, and plays a vital role in driving forward our economic recovery.” The Mayor and his wife Saadiya were present at Springsteen’s show on Saturday night.

He concluded, “From our world-class stadiums to grassroots venues unearthing the next generation of talent, London is the undisputed world leader in live music, and there’s a lot more still to come over this summer.”

