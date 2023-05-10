Militarie Gun live review: All roads lead to The George Tavern









Militarie Gun - Live at The George Tavern, London 4.5

When I got the notification that Los Angeles-based outfit Militarie Gun were bringing their raucous sounds to London’s The George Tavern, there was no way I was missing it. Something of a supergroup, given that frontman Ian Shelton established himself in Regional Justice Centre and guitarist Nick Cogan usually plies his trade in Drug Church, their blend of feverish punk with flecks of anthemic indie and other elements from across the alternative spectrum had me hooked since they released the 2021 EP All Roads Lead to the Gun.

Given that the George Tavern is one of the homes to London’s grassroots scene, a landscape that presently has a penchant for twists of acid jazz, folk and electronica – as well as the niche extremities of music – the convergence with the freight train of Militarie Gun was intriguing. On paper, the venue seemed perfect for the Gun to kick off their European run, with its low, boundary-less stage, 150-person capacity and natural acoustics – and it didn’t disappoint, either.

The George was empty when I got there around 7:30pm, and support act Middleman was only doing their soundcheck, which set the tone for the night – a less rigid affair than one of the normal shows the venue would have on, where an assortment of art schoolers try their utmost to remain cool in every second. There was none of that posturing last night. It was a cluster of people there for one thing: the music. That sincerity went a long way in engendering one of the best vibes I’ve felt at a show in a good while. This is punk, after all, and shows associated with the scene often offer a more carefree affair than other forms of music.

Support band Middleman were good. A more traditional-leaning punk band, creating a dynamic twist of spiky D.C. hardcore and Oi! with elements of SST alt rock also present. They drew in a sizeable crowd, with the smoking area pretty much empty when they kicked off – a sign that they were doing their bit. Prior to the show, Middleman had already supported the likes of Powerplant, Cruelty and Instructor, with Militarie Gun a warranted string to their bow.

A couple of Guinness in, and Middleman had wrapped up. It was time for Militarie Gun to do their thing. Before the first note had even rung out, the crowd was baying at the stage, eagerly awaiting the noise. It might well have been the liveliest the George has ever been, and with every interaction that the buoyant Shelton had with the audience, the heat seemed to ramp up that little bit more. Limbs were flying, with the odd crowd surfer cropping up, wholly immersed in the sounds of Militarie Gun, screaming in unison with the frontman.

As a side note, Cogan was nowhere to be seen, but his replacement did a fine job, dovetailing with other guitarist William Acuña, with the band really tight in general. The quintet played a collection of their best-loved cuts, including the recent single ‘Very High‘, and the likes of ‘Do It Faster’, ‘Dont Pick Up The Phone’, ‘Big Disappointment and the unbeatable ‘Ain’t No Flowers’. It must also be said that the bass sounded excellent last night.

Demonstrating the kind of area Militarie Gun pulls from, they closed their set with a welcome surprise, a cover of Hüsker Dü’s Candy Apple Grey classic, ‘Don’t Want to Know If You Are Lonely’. Like in the original, the Gun toed the line between a loose freak-out and a tight rhythm, sending the crowd into a frenzy for one last burst.

Militarie Gun album Life Under the Gun arrives on June 23rd via Loma Vista Recordings.