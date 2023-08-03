Miles Kane would “bet” on The Last Shadow Puppets making another album









Speaking to Far Out, Miles Kane said he’d “bet” on The Last Shadow Puppets making another album in the future but revealed there are currently no plans in motion.

The night before the interview, Kane joined his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Alex Turner on-stage in London at the Emirates Stadium to perform ‘505’. The track appeared on Arctic Monkeys’ second album Favourite Worst Nightmare, released before they set out as a duo.

Together as The Last Shadow Puppets, Turner and Kane released The Age Of The Understatement in 2008 and Everything You’ve Come To Expect eight years later. However, the pair aren’t currently in discussions about returning to the studio, but that could change.

“Probably, if I was gonna bet on it, I’d say yeah,” Kane said while discussing the possibility of another outing from the band. “There are no plans to make it at the minute, but we’ve never planned anything out, so it just has to start when we write some tunes”.

While Kane was relatively well known in music circles before The Last Shadow Puppets due to his work with the Little Flames and the Rascals, their debut was his first introduction to the masses. The singer says it’s “maddening” the LP turned 15 earlier this year because he “feels the same” as when he created those iconic songs.

Meanwhile, in the same interview with Far Out, Kane discussed his new album One Man Band, released on August 4th through Modern Sky. “I had this clear vision of what I wanted to make, a super upbeat, anthemic record similar to songs of mine like ‘Come Closer’ and ‘Inhaler’ that slap you in the face but are emotional too,” he explained.

Kane added: “I have my guitar at the forefront, as it’s the reason why I do what I do. I started as a guitarist, and I wanted it to be the main thing, not to cover it up with the strings, the brass and the choirs.”

Listen to ‘Baggio’ below.