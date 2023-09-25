







Miles Kane is one of the most approachable artists working as part of contemporary music, which makes speaking to him all that much more leisurely. Kane boasts that familiar kind of northern warmth and charm that makes you instantly feel at ease – so, when asked about his favourite places around London, Kane was more than willing to spill his secrets.

In crafting the foundation of his latest album, One Man Band, Kane revisited the familiar grounds of his hometown, The Wirral, on Merseyside, where beauty and friendly faces abound. This connection to his roots undeniably shines through in the music, making the album feel authentically Kane, a deeper reflection of his artistic essence compared to his previous works. Yet, it effortlessly retains that anthemic indie vibe that we’ve all grown to love about him.

“It’s been the most fun record to talk about,” Kane told Far Out. “It shows exactly who, where, and what I am in my life right now, and I don’t think I could have made it like that, being as raw and honest, without that support of the family. It’s quite a beautiful, emotional experience that we went through.”

Currently calling Bethnal Green home, Kane finds the neighbourhood brimming with character and charmingly “rough around the edges,” reminiscent of some north west areas where he spent his formative years. Embracing the East London lifestyle, he has seamlessly integrated into the community, exploring the finest bars, restaurants, and parks that the area has to offer.

During out interview with Kane, we had the pleasure of delving into his world and discovering his most cherished spots – from the energising locales that fuel his spirit to the serene havens that aid him in unwinding.

Miles Kane’s guide to London:

The Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green

The Sun Tavern is a brick-lined 1850s intimate bar on Bethnal Green Road, serving cocktails, whisky, and local microbrews.

“I’m quite fortunate,” says Kane, “Because if I have a friend coming to visit, if we are drinking, The Sun Tavern is my go-to hang. It’s my favourite bar.” Over time, he has grown fond of its New York charm, and his frequent visits have turned the staff into an extended family.

Despite its modest size, The Sun Tavern packs an impressive punch. With London’s most extensive selection of Irish Whiskey and the world’s largest assortment of Poitín, complemented by an array of local fine ales, live music, resident DJs, and bar snacks, it offers an all-encompassing experience. It’s also been praised for its warm and welcoming service at the bar and tableside, earning it a well-deserved reputation.

(Credits: Far Out / The Sun Tavern)

Satan’s Whiskers, Bethnal Green

Around the corner from The Sun Tavern, Satan’s Whiskers sits as a little hidden gem. It’s a lot more sensual and sophisticated than The Sun Tavern though, which Kane enjoys – and it makes it the perfect place for a date, if you’re so inclined.

“It’s a bit sexier,” he says. “It’s quite a bit more date vibe, but it’s still a good vibe in there. And the cocktails are mega.” It’s easy to see the appeal of Satan’s Whiskers: nestled away from the hustle and bustle of central London, it has a unique feel, with exposed bricks, taxidermy, and vintage booze posters.

It’s become known for its cocktails and has garnered a reputation as “London’s bartender’s bar” for its mastery of drinks, service, and atmosphere. The perfect mix, you might say, for someone like Kane – who’s always up for a good night out.

(Credits: Far Out / Satan’s Whiskers)

Brutto, Clerkenwell

Brutto has accrued a reputation as one of the best Italian restaurants in London. The word itself means ugly, but reviews of the place are far from that – founded by esteemed restaurateur Russell Norman, it’s a place that has masterfully combined attention to detail with seamless customer service.

For Kane, calling it his favourite is a no-brainer. “It’s one of those restaurants where the food is amazing, and the vibe is cool,” he says. “I feel like I’m in Goodfellas or something when I go in there. When I go in there, the good tunes play, and it’s not too stiff – it’s relaxed and pretty chilled.”

Located in Clerkenwell, the restaurant boasts many awards and recognition from Michelin, which points out its “wonderfully relaxed trattoria”.

(Credits: Far Out / Michelin / Paul Winch-Furness / Brutto)

Butcher’s, Bethnal Green

While many great places are synonymous with bustling energy and vibrant vibes, sometimes it’s the ones that evoke the comforting feeling of home that hold a special place in our hearts. Kane beautifully exemplifies this sentiment with his fondness for his local butcher’s, nestled nearby on Roman Road.

“I’ve kind of got to know the fellas in there,” Kane says. “I’ll always go and get me meats from there because, one, it’s a local business, and two, it’s really good. I was brought up in that. It gives me a sense of homeliness. It reminds me of being a kid, seeing me mum in the market and stuff.”

(Credits: Far Out / Leonardo Carvalho)

Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets

Every rockstar needs a go-to place to wind down. Kane is privy to the occasional walk-in “Vicky Park” whenever he’s in need of a good, introspective walk.

“I walk in, and I’m in a bit of a daydream. I like having a walk like that. I like my sort of place that’s tranquil, and to me, it would be that park.” Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many people recognised the benefit of lone walks in helping to gather thoughts and have a bit of downtime amid the chaos of everyday life.

For Kane, Victoria Park is right on his doorstep, and so immersing himself in its beauty is the perfect way to slow down.

(Credits: Far Out / Bradley Leftley)

Paragon Gym, Shoreditch

Paragon Gym in Shoreditch has been Kane’s home for the past ten years or so. He recognises that the place itself may not sound very relaxing, but that’s precisely the reason he goes there.

“It’s a martial arts gym,” he says. “It’s a therapy thing for me, really. I really enjoy going there; it’s my little escape for a bit.” When he’s there, he trains with an expert called Stuart Lawson, who he says has helped significantly in keeping him in shape.

Located in Shoreditch, the gym lends itself to a vibrant and trendy atmosphere filled with lots of arts and culture. It’s no wonder it’s become one of Kane’s favourite spots, with its energetic appeal and up-and-coming feel.

(Credits: Far Out / Paragon Gym)