Mike Schank from 'American Movie' dies aged 56









Mike Schank, the ultra-talented guitarist that acquired millions of fans as the happy-go-lucky friend of DIY filmmaker Mike Borchardt in the 1999 documentary American Movie, has died at the age of 56.

As well as American Movie, Schank featured in a number of notable roles throughout the 2000s. He played himself in an episode of Family Guy in 2006, having already featured in the film Storytelling in 2001, directed by Todd Solondz.

However, it was in the Chris Smith-directed American Movie that Schank will always be remembered for. The Sundance Film Festival-winning film portrayed him as a loyal, chilled-out friend and an excellent guitarist.

Back in June earlier this year, Schank shared on Facebook about his declining health. He wrote: “I’ve been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer recently. It started in my esophagus and spread to my liver and lungs and a bunch of other places in my body. It’s stage 4 and they can’t cure it but they are going to try to get it under control with radiation and chemotherapy.”

Schank had been a respected figure on the East Side of Milwaukee. He had also been a member of the MKE Alano Club, a sobriety and recovery program in the city. A friend said of Schank’s involvement, “He was the foundation of the Alano Club and a staple in so many’s recovery. He provided wisdom, good energy, and was there every single time I personally needed him while somehow being there for countless others as well. He was such a good friend to me.”

Director Edgar Wright also took to Twitter to remember Schank. He wrote, “RIP Mike Schank, the sweet funny soul at the heart of the extraordinary doc American Movie. Me, Simon & Nick were obsessed with it and since they included Mike’s home number on the DVD extras, we called him from London one night. If you’ve never seen it, please do immediately.”

