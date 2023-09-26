Mike Rutherford, Eric Clapton and Roger Taylor to play charity gig in tribute to Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker









Genesis’ Mike Rutherford, Eric Clapton and Queen drummer Roger Taylor have been announced to appear at a charity gig in tribute to the late Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker.

In 2022, Procol Harum announced Brooker’s death in a statement, which read: “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19 February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE.” Before his death, Brooker had been fighting cancer. He was aged 76.

The band’s statement continued: “He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary. He was notable for his individuality, integrity, and occasionally stubborn eccentricity. His mordant wit, and appetite for the ridiculous, made him a priceless raconteur (and his surreal inter-song banter made a fascinating contrast with the gravitas of Procol Harum’s performances).”

Now, his former Procol Harum bandmates Geoff Dunn, Geoff Whitehor, and Josh Phillips will all appear alongside a series of special guests for a concert in Brooker’s honour at G Live in Guildford on December 4th.

The other names who will perform alongside Taylor, Clapton and Rutherford include Paul Carrack, Andy Fairweather Low, John Illsey and Mike Sanchez. Meanwhile, the house band consists of Dave Bronze, Henry Spinetti, Graham Broad, Paul Beavis, Frank Mead, Nick Pentelow, Nikki Lamborn, Catherine Feeney and Olivia Keast.

Money raised from the event will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Cure Parkinsons. Tickets are priced at £100 plus booking fees.

See the poster for the upcoming charity concert below.

See more 🚨 NEW SHOW ALERT 🚨



A celebration of the life of Gary Brooker on Mon 4 Dec at G Live on general sale Thu 28 Sep at 10am!



More info 🎟️ https://t.co/3Qs2KFN1A7 pic.twitter.com/5ws82gQZoH — G Live (@GLiveGuildford) September 26, 2023