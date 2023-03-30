Mike Myers “knows nothing” about crew member being allegedly fired from ‘The Love Guru’ for looking him in the eye









It has been reported that actor Mike Myers “knows nothing” about a recent claim that he had a crew member fired from 2008’s The Love Guru for looking him in the eyes.

This emerged after Vancouver radio DJ, Jay Brody, claimed on social media that he worked on The Love Guru and was fired because he made eye contact with Myers, who wrote and starred in the film. The comedy is noted for being the greatest flop of Myers’ career, winning three Razzies, including ‘Worst Picture’. Brody’s comments came when referencing footage of John Wick: Chapter 4 star, Keanu Reeves, helping the film’s crew out on set.

“People saying that ‘[Keanu] shouldn’t be praised for helping’ have no idea what it’s like working in film,” Brody wrote on Twitter. “Mike Myers had me fired off the set of The Love Guru because I made eye contact with him, and I was there as his bodyguard…give Keanu his roses.”

In a follow-up video, Brody clarified that he was not Myers’ direct bodyguard for the movie but worked for the security unit on set. “Years ago, I was working in film security,” he claimed in the video. “I got a call from a company that hired out guards and they said, ‘Do you want a job on the film The Love Guru?‘ ‘and I was like, ‘Sure, what will I be doing?’ [and they said], ‘You’ll be basically guarding Mike Myers’ trailer on the film set, wherever they go.’ Sounds easy enough, I’ve done this before. They’re like, ‘Here’s the catch, can’t look at him.’ I’m like, ‘I need to look at him to see him to be his bodyguard.’ They’re like, ‘If you look at him, you’re going to get fired.'”

Brody continued, “I’m sitting on the set, first day, first hour, we don’t know what [Myers] he looks like [in costume] yet. And I just see a man approaching in a long wig, a fake beard, and I’m like, I think that’s Mike Myers. I look down to not look at him because I don’t want to get fired, but I realised I can’t just let anyone into the trailer, so I look up, I catch his eye for a second, I give him a nod to let him know I’m cool, and I look away, and within an hour I get a phone call letting me know that I’m fired and I have to get off set because I broke this weird rule.”

Now, a representative for Mike Myers has addressed Brody’s claims. They told Entertainment Weekly: “Mike knows nothing about this. Not aware of anyone being hired or fired.”