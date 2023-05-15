Mike Leigh begins production on a new movie









The iconic British filmmaker Mike Leigh has begun work on his next movie, with filming having commenced in London.

As revealed in an exclusive report from Deadline, the new film will follow the relationship of a family in the capital of the United Kingdom in the contemporary post-pandemic world. It’s been five years since Leigh’s last film, the 2018 drama Peterloo, with his forthcoming movie beginning production three years after originally planned, thanks to significant setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A source close to the filmmaker has stated that Leigh will “return to his ongoing exploration of the contemporary world with a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses”.

Nominated for eight Academy Awards, Leigh won the Palme d’Or at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival for his movie Secrets and Lies, starring Brenda Blethynm, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Timothy Spall, Claire Rushbrook and Lesley Manville.

Leigh is known for countless British classics, including 2010’s Another Year, 2008’s Happy-Go-Lucky, 2004’s Vera Drake, 1993’s Naked and 1990’s Life Is Sweet. The director also won the award for ‘Best Director’ at the Cannes Film Festival for Naked, an eerie drama that follows a homeless man stalking the bleak streets of London.

Take a look at the trailer for 1993’s Naked below.