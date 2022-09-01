Mike Joyce to raffle off The Smiths’ ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’ silver disc









On September 28th, drummer Mike Joyce will raffle off the original silver disc of The Smiths’ fourth and final album, Strangeways, Here We Come, to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

All proceeds from the raffle item will be donated to Manchester’s ‘Back on Track’ charity, which helps people manage problematic drug and alcohol use, live a crime-free life, improve mental health and wellbeing and find stable housing.

The charity is currently supporting an unprecedented number of people struggling with the cost of living crisis, and longstanding patron Joyce has stepped in to support the cause by donating his original 1987 silver disc for Strangeways, Here We Come for a fundraising raffle.

Strangeways, Here We Come was the final album The Smiths released before their breakup in 1987 and is widely regarded as their finest and most varied work.

The disc up for grabs is the original and official silver disc for the album, which was issued to celebrate UK sales of over 60,000 copies. It comes framed with a BPI hologram, letter of authenticity and, of course, Joyce’s autograph.

With just one silver disc available, runner-up prizes have also been donated. Four ticket holders will win prints of a photograph of Joyce with the disc taken by acclaimed photographer Paul Husband in the Strangeways region of Manchester. The prints will also be framed and signed by Joyce.

Sam Turner, Fundraising and Communications Manager at ‘Back on Track’, said of the raffle: “We are so grateful to Mike for yet again so generously supporting our work. For many Smiths and music fans owning this piece of rare memorabilia is a dream collector item. Rather than auction it to a wealthy collector, for just £5 a ticket absolutely anyone from all over the globe could win it!”

To purchase a ticket, visit Back on Track’s Just Giving page here.