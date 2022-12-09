Mike Flanagan is working on a TV adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower'









It’s been revealed that Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan is working on another Stephen King adaptation with long-time collaborator Trevor Macy. Flanagan’s latest venture will be an adaptation of the novelist’s The Dark Tower series.

Speaking to Deadline, Flanagan confessed that he’s been wanting to adapt The Dark Tower for the screen for some time now, describing it as his dream project. He intends the new TV series to run for five seasons, followed by two feature films.

Blending King’s horror with elements of sci-fi, fantasy and classic westerns, The Dark Tower series focuses on Mid-World’s last great gunslinger, Roland Deschain, who we follow as he travels across desolate, post-apocalyptic landscapes, searching for the Dark Tower, a mystical building known for its magical properties. With nine books in the series, Flanagan’s going to have his work cut out.

Flanagan is not the first to attempt a The Dark Tower adaptation. Back in 2017, Nikolaj Arcel directed a film version for Sony, which starred a stellar cast featuring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. Sadly, it was a bit of a flop. The following year, Amazon secured the rights for a TV adaptation but ended up canning the project.

Fans are feeling optimistic about Flanagan’s involvement. The director has already completed numerous King adaptations, including Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game. He also worked on The Haunting of Hill House, loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name.