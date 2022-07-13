Mickey Rourke attacks Tom Cruise and calls him "irrelevant"









Engaging in feuds is a very common activity if you are a celebrity but even then, it’s often an awkward position to find yourself in. However, Mickey Rourke has not shied away from the opportunity of starting a spat with Tom Cruise. Rourke attacked Cruise for cashing in on monotonous roles for the better half of his career.

In a new interview with Piers Morgan, Rourke was asked about his opinions on the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick which took everyone by surprise. Fans did not expect the sequel to hold up to the standards of the original but it has surpassed all expectations and has impressed many, with the notable exception of Rourke.

Commenting on the success of the sequel, Rourke claimed that commercial wins don’t mean anything to him. He even criticised Cruise’s body of work, stating that he has been profiting from the same kind of work: “That doesn’t mean shit to me. The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that.”

“I don’t care about money and power,” Rourke added, citing some of his personal acting heroes. “I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

The actor pointed out that Cruise will never reach the levels set by the aforementioned legends which is why he isn’t a performer who interests Rourke. While many might consider this to be an extremely harsh critique of Cruise already, Rourke doubled down on his views by saying: “I think he’s irrelevant, in my world.”

