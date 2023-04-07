Mick Mars claims Mötley Crüe tried to replace him for decades









After leaving Mötley Crüe’s latest reunion tour, Mick Mars is claiming that his old bandmates wanted to replace him for years. It was announced that Mars wanted to leave the tour due to health concerns, with former Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 taking his place.

Following a legal case against ‘The Crue’, Mars mentioned that they wanted him to leave the group for decades, telling Variety, “Those guys have been hammering on me since ’87, trying to replace me. They haven’t been able to do that, because I’m the guitar player. I helped form this band. It just makes me really upset that they want to try and bully me more or less out of the band”.

Mars also mentioned the band’s comeback tour this past year was a nightmare for him, explaining: “[They were] the worst 36 gigs I ever had with the band. It was 36 [instead of the originally scheduled 12] because they knew I wanted to retire from it after that. I don’t know, and I can’t say I positively know, but I have a pretty good feeling that they wanted me gone anyway”.

The rest of the band have spoken out about how hurt they are regarding the lawsuit, mentioning the help that they had given Mars over the years with his disease AS. Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx also teased working on new Mötley Crüe music in the future with Mars’s replacement, John 5.







