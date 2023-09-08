Mick Fleetwood to participate in livestream for Hawaii wildfire victims









A livestream featuring Mick Fleetwood will take place today (September 8th) to raise money for those affected by the Hawaii wildfires.

In August, deadly wildfires swept Hawaii, particularly affecting the island of Maui. Over 100 people were killed, with countless buildings destroyed and 110 residents remaining missing.

The livestream event, #MauiStrong, will be hosted by KCRW’s Elvis Mitchell and Jimmy Jam. Viewers will be able to tune in via Ziggy Marley’s YouTube channel at 5pm PT (1am BST).

The event will “cast a spotlight on stories of local heroism and the rich history and challenges of Lahaina and the wider Maui community” by “blending art, music and storytelling.”

The musicians involved in the livestream include Fleetwood, LL Cool J, Lukas Nelson, Gretchen Rhodes, Stewart Copeland and more. The money raised from the event will go to the Maui Strong Fund and MusiCares.

Fleetwood owned a restaurant on the island, but the fire destroyed it. On Instagram, he wrote: “MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for MAUl, and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.”

He added, “On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

You can tune in below.