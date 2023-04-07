Michelle Yeoh to receive ‘Women in Motion Award’ at Cannes Film Festival









Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is set to receive the ‘Women in Motion Award’ at next month’s Cannes Film Festival. Launched in 2015, the honorary award seeks to spotlight women’s contributions to cinema. The actress joins past honorees Jane Fond, Isabelle Huppert, Viola Davis and Gong Li.

Yeoh has said she was “moved” by the news, adding that she is “convinced that times are changing” for women in the film industry. “It’s vital that women, in front of the camera and behind it, keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world,” Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch described Yeoh as the “most outstanding example” of an individual who has changed how women are portrayed in the film industry. The Malaysian actress made history when she became the first Asian to win the coveted ‘Best Actress’ award at the 2023 Oscars for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh was also awarded ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy’ at the 2023 Golden Globes. Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16th to 27th.