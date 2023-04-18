Michelle Yeoh returns as Emperor Georgiou in new Star Trek series









After years away from space travel, Michelle Yeoh will be returning to the world of Star Trek for Paramount’s Star Trek: Section 31. Yeoh will be reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, which she last played in Star Trek: Discovery in 2020.

This latest instalment in the Star Trek universe depicts Georgiou joining a new division of Starfleet, where she will confront the mistakes that she has made in Discovery.

When asked about the casting, Yeoh mentioned being excited to revisit the world of Star Trek, telling Gamespot, “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams”.

Outside of the streaming world, Yeoh was a fixture of award season, winning Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Chief marketing officer Domenic DiMeglio also expressed his excitement for Yeoh’s return, saying, “We’re so thrilled to welcome Michelle back to the Star Trek and Paramount+ family”.

The spin-off series does not have a release date, but production is set to begin for Star Trek: Section 31 later this year.