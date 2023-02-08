Michelle Yeoh was told to retire shortly before landing ‘Everything Everywhere’ role









Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michaelle Yeoh has revealed that leading members of the film industry told her to retire just before she landed what appears to be the definitive role of her career. Despite being told that she was too old to keep working and that the roles would only get smaller, Yeoh remained optimistic. She has since been nominated for the ‘Best Actress’ Oscar for her portrayal of Evelyn Wang.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope podcast, Yeoh said: “You know, as you get older, the roles get smaller. “It seems like the numbers go up and these things go narrow and then you start getting relegated to the side more and more. So when Everything Everywhere came… it was very emotional because this means that you are the one who’s leading this whole process, who’s telling the story.”

The actor continued: “You know, as you get older, people start saying, ‘Oh yeah, you should retire. You should do this. You should…’ No, guys. Do not tell me what to do. I should be in control of what I am capable of, right?”

Everything Everywhere recently garnered Michelle Yeoh her first Oscar nomination. She also won the Golden Globe for ‘Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical’ earlier this year. Directed by Daniels – the duo behind Swiss Army Man – Everything Everywhere raked in over $100million at the worldwide box office, making it A24’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

Yeoh went on to thank Daniels for their faith in the picture. “The first thing is you feel like, ‘Finally, thank you. You guys see me, you guys really see, and you’re giving me the opportunity to show that I’m capable of doing all this. As an actor, you need the opportunity. You need the role that will help you showcase what you are capable to do.”

Yeoh revealed recently announced that her Everything Everywhere role was originally written for a man and that the part was originally offered to Jackie Chan. Speaking to Variety, Yeoh said: “The only thing I said to them was, ‘The character cannot be called Michelle Wang.’ They’re like, ‘But why? It’s so you.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not an Asian immigrant mother who’s running a laundromat. She needs her own voice.’ That was the only thing. I’m like, ‘If you don’t change the name, I’m not coming in.’”