Michelle Yeoh deletes Instagram post about Cate Blanchett over potential Oscars violation









Academy Award nominee Michelle Yeoh has deleted a post on her Instagram page where she had shared an article discussing the race for the ‘Best Actress’ Oscar while making a reference to her main competitor Cate Blanchett. Yeoh is currently in the standing to take home the award for her role in The Daniel’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh had been covered extensively in an article at Vogue entitled ‘It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had A Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?’. Much of the article discussed the fact that the Academy Awards appeared to lack positive representation of non-whites, but a paragraph, in particular, discussed Blanchett at length.

It was this paragraph that made its way onto Yeoh’s Instagram post. The article reads, “Detractors would say that Blanchett’s is the stronger performance – the acting veteran is, indisputably, incredible as the prolific conductor Lydia Tár – but it should be noted that she already has two Oscars.

It continued, “A third would perhaps confirm her status as an industry titan but, considering her expansive and unparalleled body of work, are we still in need of yet more confirmation? Meanwhile, for Yeoh, an Oscar would be life-changing: her name would forever be preceded by the phrase ‘Academy Award winner,’ and it should result in her getting meatier parts, after a decade of being criminally underused in Hollywood.”

Yeoh had shared the post just hours before Oscars voting was set to end, and it was quickly deleted soon after. Many believe that the post may have been in violation of the Academy’s campaign rules. In the ‘References to Other Nominees’ section, Part B says, “Any tactic that singles out ‘the competition’ by name or titles is expressly forbidden.” So it looks like Yeoh didn’t want to jeopardise her chances of a win by breaking the rules.