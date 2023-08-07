Michelle Williams names her favourite actor of all time









In the world of modern cinema, Michelle Williams stands as an emblem of artistic commitment, talent, and transformation. As an actor, she’s navigated her way through diverse narratives and characters, showcasing her adaptability and depth with every performance. From indie dramas to big-screen blockbusters, her artistic journey has been marked by challenging and iconic roles.

It’s not just her professional trajectory that captures attention but also her personal connections and reflections on those she has portrayed. Among her many roles, there’s one that perhaps demanded more than just acting skills – it required a deep, soulful connection with a legend whose luminosity continues to dazzle the world, decades after her prime. She also proved to be her favourite actor of all time.

In the 2011 biographical drama, My Week with Marilyn, Williams stepped into the shoes of the quintessential Hollywood icon: Marilyn Monroe. It was more than just a portrayal; for Williams, it was akin to a personal journey, an exploration of a soul both similar and yet so different from her own. In a candid conversation with Vogue magazine, she picked her all-time favourite performer and revealed the depth of her connection.

“I wish that I could play [Marilyn Monroe] for the rest of my life,” she confessed, referring to the role’s impact on her own fascination with Monroe. “Because when can you say that you’ve really solved the riddle? When can you say that you really know her?”

Delving deeper, Williams touched upon the nuances of Monroe’s artistic journey, explaining that “her deepest desire was to be taken seriously as an actor, but she doesn’t really shine in her serious roles”.

Detailing further, Williams added: “Where she happens to shine is in comedy and in song and dance, but she denied that. She essentially said, ‘It’s not what I’m good at’. She didn’t know it, but she clearly was incandescent.”

The actor’s reverence for Monroe extends beyond admiration; it demonstrates her understanding of the complexities that come with global fame and adoration. For Williams, portraying Monroe wasn’t just about mimicking an icon; it was about understanding the human behind the legend, the aspirations, the dreams, and the insecurities.

While it was deeply controversial and divisive, Andrew Dominik’s recent Monroe biopic demonstrated how her legacy continues to fascinate and enchant modern audiences to this day. Chances are, people will still be trying to fully understand the iconic in decades to come. With a persona and presence so vibrant and long-standing that it continues to reverberate through time, it makes sense that an actor as talented and complex as Williams would hold Monroe in such high regard.

Watch the trailer for Williams’ embodiment of Monroe below.