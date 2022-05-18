Michel Gondry set to return with new film ‘The Book of Solutions’









Seven years on from Microbe & Gasoline, Michel Gondry is set to return to the world of feature films with his latest effort The Book of Solutions.

The film is set to emerge at this year’s crammed Cannes Film Festival. The festival is also set to see Ethan Coen launch his new documentary on Jerry Lee Lewis and the return of David Cronenberg with Crimes of the Future.

Gondry’s effort will join them billed as an exciting French-language comedy starring Pierre Niney, Blanche Gardin, Camille Rutherford, Frankie Wallach and Vincent Elbaz.

Albeit the plot details are sparse, it has been reported that the flick will have a meta-narrative of a filmmaker confronting writer’s block with a few surrealist twists in the mix.

For the Kinology project, Gondry has teamed up with producer Georges Bermann who also worked with him on the likes of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Science of Sleep, and Be Kind Rewind back in 2008.

Announcing 47 films on the total lineup, including 18 films within the official competition, the roster of films for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival is truly special. The next few weeks are set to be jam-packed with exciting announcements and ridiculously long ovations.

