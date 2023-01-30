Michaela Coel reveals her 10 favourite books









One of the most celebrated British actors and screenwriters of contemporary cinema is Michaela Coel, an artist who is best known for creating the sitcom Chewing Gum and the comedy-drama I May Destroy You. Offering a peek behind the curtain of her inspiration, back in 2021, Coel named a selection of her favourite books.

It appears that Coel loves a bit of non-fiction as she selected Yuval Noah Harari’s 2015 book Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow. She admits being drawn to the book’s subtitle, “having what I now understand was an existential crisis and spinning out of my mind,” and it helped her “understand that nobody really knows what’s going on.”

As for fiction, Coel admires the works of Cixin Liu, particularly The Three-Body Problem and The Dark Forest. Of the former, Coel said: “It totally helped me escape this planet. It’s not offering a utopian vision — the future it imagines is fucking terrifying — but it’s so rooted in science that it’s all very plausible.”

As for older fiction, Coel treasures Kurt Vonnegut’s novel Breakfast of Champions, which reminded her “of people who approach life like a video game, without consequence.” In fact, Coel added a Vonnegut homage in episode two of I May Destroy You.

Coel had been raised in London, so she feels a particular kinship with Couttia Newland’s Society Within. She said it was “the first book [she] read that was adjacent to the world in which [she] lived.” Prior to reading the book, Coel “didn’t realise that books in which [she] could recognise people from [her] own life could be written”.

And that inner-city life is also explored in another of Coel’s favourites, Poor by Caleb Femi. Discussing the book, Coel said, “I’ve never read about life on a housing estate written with such beauty. Femi is a poet, and this is a combination of short stories and poems and photography. It’s about life for people in working-class London who are Black, so again it’s a book in which I saw myself.”

Check out the complete list of Michaela Coel’s favourite books below.

Michaela Coel’s favourite books:

Society Within – Courttia Newland

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow – Yuval Noah Hariri

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson

The Three-Body Problem – Cixin Liu

The Dark Forest – Cixin Liu

Flowers for Algernon – Daniel Keyes

Breakfast of Champions – Kurt Vonnegut

Exhalation – Ted Chiang

Poor – Caleb Femi

The Book of Eels – Patrick Svensson