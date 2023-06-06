Michael Sheen unhappy with non-Welsh actors playing Welsh roles









Although the very concept of acting requires people to play other people, there are invisible lines and unspoken rules that many draw up with regard to what’s acceptable or not. Michael Sheen has made it clear that he’s unhappy with non-Welsh actors taking Welsh parts.

The 54 year-old-actor from Port Talbot, who can be seen in the upcoming BBC drama Best Interests from writer Sharon Horgan, reflected on how his recent project prompted him to consider his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the show, which follows the family of a child suffering a life-threatening condition, Sheen explained how he was forced to question how valid it was for someone to perform a role to which they have no personal connection.

The Frost/Nixon star says he can think of very few actors from “privileged backgrounds” that are able to deliver “particularly compelling” performances as working-class characters. And, despite playing a whole range of roles with different backgrounds and nationalities, including vampires and werewolves, the actor still struggles with non-Welsh people playing characters from his home country.

“You know, seeing people playing Welsh characters who are not Welsh,” the actor said, “I find it’s very hard for me to accept that.” To his credit, the actor then followed by stating how this wasn’t a “point of principle” and acknowledged how ludicrous the sentiment can be if taken too far, continuing: “If you haven’t experienced something, you know, the extreme example is — if you haven’t murdered someone, can you play a murderer?”

Whilst his remark invited criticism from many online, accusing the actor of hypocrisy, it’s nonetheless easy to sympathise with his frustration, particularly with regard to class. Many of the UK’s big acting names come from privileged and wealthy backgrounds, and a lack of working class representation both on and off-screen in the film industry remains a problem.